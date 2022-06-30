Sixty-seven teams to take part in championship longboat races

The annual World Championship Viking Longboat Races return to Peel shores this Saturday.

Sixty-seven teams across the men’s, women’s and mixed categories will take to the western waters in large Viking style boats.

Ten-person crews work together pulling 11-foot oars in a 400-metre sprint race around Peel harbour.

Large crowds gather in the sunset city to soak up the atmosphere and watch the one-of-a-kind races which have been running since 1963.

The annual event will see certain roads shutting on Saturday from 11.30am till no later than 5.30pm, with East Quay closed from its junction with Crown Street to its junction with Victoria Road. Weatherglass corner and the Tongue will be shut with crowds expected.

The teams have been practising throughout the week in preparation for the championships, although on Tuesday the training was cancelled due to strong winds.

Last year’s event saw the team Clarity Cougars come out on top in the ladies’ competition with a time of one minute 47.17 seconds, with second place Viqueens finishing with a time of two minutes.

The 2021 men’s competition winners and runners up were separated by less than a second, with Sheepskull Enduro Riders Men pipping the award from Farghers Liftmen with a time of one minute 27.73 seconds.

In the mixed competition Raven Raiders ran out victorious with a time of one minute 30.81 seconds, beating second place Sheepskull Enduro Riders Mixed by just 6.59 seconds.