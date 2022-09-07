Size of shot to decrease this month
The government is reminding the hospitality industry that significant changes to the legal measures of some alcoholic drinks, served on licensed premises, will come into effect this month.
This will include the size of shots such as gin, rum, vodka, whisky and brandy, decreasing from the current one fluid ounce (1/5 gill), or 29.5ml, down to 25ml.
The Weights and Measures (Intoxicating Liquor) (Amendment) Order 2022 will come into effect September 30.
The Isle of Man Office of Fair Trading is reminding licensees and managers of pubs, nightclubs, restaurants and other licensed premises to prepare and alter prices accordingly.
In addition to the above spirits, the changes also apply to the following drinks:
Fortified wines, such as sherry, port and Madeira, sold in the glass must be sold in quantities of 50ml or 70ml (or multiples).
All other wines sold in the glass are deregulated if sold in quantities of less than 75ml.
The law change regarding spirits follows feedback that it is increasingly difficult to track down the correct measuring equipment, as most other jurisdictions already use metric.
The changes to wine and fortified wines ‘promote sensible drinking’.
John Peet, Head of OFT said: ‘We recognise the argument to retain the Isle of Man’s uniqueness and in normal circumstances would wish to retain it.
‘However, a situation where illegal measuring instruments, or even a mix of legal and illegal measuring instruments, were used in licensed premises could not be allowed.’
The government says that traders can discuss the changes and seek advice by calling Trading Standards on 686500 or emailing [email protected]
