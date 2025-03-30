Island skywatchers managed to get a glimpse of the partial eclipse of the sun on Saturday.
Dave Corkish took the image from Peel at 10.40am just before the clouds rolled in.
The partial solar eclipse began at just before 10.10am, reaching a peak at just after 11am and then ending at 12 noon.
It is caused when the moon partially covers the sun, leaving a crescent-shaped section of the sun visible .
Li Chang grabbed a shot from his home in Farmhill.
He said: ‘I did this with my phone and a pair of sunglasses.
‘I think the cloudy weather was perfect to make the sun easier to take photos of with a phone camera, otherwise I think it is too bright for my phone to get a good photo. ‘
The last total solar eclipse seen in the British Isles was in 1999 and the next one won’t be for another 65 years.
But there will be a chance to see another partial solar eclipse on August 26 next year.