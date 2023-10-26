The Sloc Road has been closed while police conduct a large-scale search of the area.
Police have confirmed that an incident occurred in the area of the Sloc just after midnight this morning. They said that the road will remain closed while officers 'conduct a large open area search'. The road closure could now last until 4.30pm.
There is a large police presence in the area, and the Sloc Road is closed from Lower Scard Farm to the Round Table junction.
Police say that there is no risk to the public.
A police spokesperson said: 'There is currently a large police presence in this area whilst we conduct an open area search. Please be advised that the public should not be alarmed by this presence as there is no risk to you at this time.
'As soon as we can provide a further update, we will. We would ask the public to avoid the area at this time to allow officers the space to conduct the search. As always, we appreciate your cooperation.'