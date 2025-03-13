Public Health Isle of Man’s ‘Smile of Mann Supervised Toothbrushing Programme’ is to be expanded thanks to extra funding.
It aims to improve children’s oral health through healthy toothbrushing and eating habits and has been active in early years settings since 2018.
It was recently extended to include school children in reception, Year 1, and specialist provision centres. Initially funded on a temporary basis, the programme now has support for a further 18 months.
The expanded service will also include:
- Twice-yearly applications of fluoride varnish will be offered to all primary school children from Reception to Year 6 if consent is given by parents/guardians.
- The dental survey of the island’s five-year-olds will now include 12-year-olds on alternate years.
- Additional services for new parents will see oral health resources for weaning and baby teeth care provided to new parents through health visitors.
The island’s Children’s Oral Health Report was published in January and indicated a slightly higher percentage of tooth decay in five-year-olds compared to England.
Minister for the Cabinet Office, David Ashford MHK, said: ‘We need effective, preventative measures to address oral health at an early age to prevent tooth decay.
‘The services will actively prevent tooth decay by offering fluoride varnish applications to more children, and by raising awareness about healthy oral health habits. This will result in healthier, happier children with fewer hospital visits for tooth extractions, and less disruption in school due to pain or discomfort.
‘Everyone can contribute to reducing tooth decay at home by brushing twice a day, avoiding sugary foods between meals, and using the “spit, don’t rinse” method after brushing.’
Similar programmes, such as Childsmile in Scotland, have demonstrated significant success. Childsmile, which includes supervised toothbrushing and fluoride varnish applications, has shown a 62% reduction in the need for fillings.
To support the expanded programme a team of dental nurses and oral health improvement officers will be appointed.