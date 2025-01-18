A popular smokehouse food business has announced it is opening its first dedicated restaurant.
Smoky Sam’s BBQ has had a presence in the south of the island since striking up partnerships with Foraging Vintners Winery and Bar and The Cosy Nook in Port Erin earlier this year.
But now owners Sam and Nicole revealed they are opening their own restaurant in Castletown.
They have not said exactly where in Castletown but say it will be ‘in the heart’ of the town and Media IoM understands it will be in the old Secret Pizza premises in Barracks Square. It also remains unclear of they will continue their ventures in Port Erin.
Posting on social media, Sam and Nicole say: ‘We have some crazy news to share with you guys that's giving us a “pinch me” moment.
‘The time is finally here to let you all in on the island’s worst kept secret and why we have been a little quiet over the last month
‘This February we will be opening our very own restaurant in the heart of Castletown.’
The post says customers can expect traditionally smoked meats, big world flavours, local beers and smokehouse cocktails.
The post continues: ‘We are completely blown away by the love and support that has helped us grow to make our dream a reality.
‘We will release more information over the next weeks so keep your eyes peeled for booking links and a look behind the scenes. We can't wait for you to see what we've been up to! ‘
No menu has yet been revealed but Smoky Sam’s BBQ offering at its other venues consists of a wide range of options, such as the ‘Mexican Beef Short Rib’, ‘Pulled Pork Sandwich’, ‘Signature Dirty Fries’ and ‘Bourbon BBQ Wings’.
And the ‘smoked’ offering doesn’t stop at main courses - the ‘Smoked Chocolate Brownie’ with peanut caramel and bourbon ice cream is available for dessert.
Sam previously told Media IoM: ‘We’re calling it the “world inspired barbecue”. We’ve got options from your classic Texas barbecue, all the way through to Asia and also Argentinian dishes.
‘The menu also boasts a variety of homemade sauces, including the classic Smokehouse BBQ, Smoky Chipotle BBQ, Apple BBQ, and the standout Smoked Peach and Habanero Hot Sauce, with new flavours like Rhubarb Hot Sauce in the works.’