Forecasters at Ronaldsway have issued a yellow weather warning for snow and sleet on Thursday and Friday.
The warning said: 'An area of low pressure will affect the island on Thursday, March 9 and into Friday, March 10, with outbreaks of rain becoming persistent with some heavier bursts from time to time, and turning to sleet or snow, even to low levels at times.
'This will be combined with a strong to near-gale force east to south-easterly wind, making it feel bitterly cold and giving blizzard-like conditions, resulting in the risk of some disruption.
'There currently still remains some uncertainty in the detail of this forecast, but the situation will be monitored and updated when necessary, so please keep checking for updates to the forecast and any warnings issued, as there is a risk this may be upgraded to an amber warning as confidence increases.'