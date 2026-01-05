Schools and University College Isle of Man are open as normal this morning (Tuesday) after an overnight review by the Isle of Man Government, despite ongoing icy conditions in parts of the island.
Education settings across the island were shut yesterday amid safety concerns posed by weather conditions.
Some bus services remain disrupted today, with Bus Vannin confirming that several estates are still not being served due to unsafe road conditions, while the rest of the network is operating.
The island remains under a weather warning from the Ronaldsway Met Office, with below-freezing temperatures expected to continue until later today and a risk of widespread ice on untreated roads and footpaths.
