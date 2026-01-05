The Isle of Man Government have confirmed that schools are set to remain closed for the rest of today due to them not being safe for pupils to access.
Snow and ice has hit the island in the last 24 hours, with a number of critical bus services being cancelled due to treacherous roads.
A spokesperson from the Government commented: ‘Following a further review of conditions on school sites this morning, it has been determined that they are still not safe for pupils to access.
‘As a result, schools and University College Isle of Man will remain closed for the remainder of the day.
‘They are expected to reopen on Tuesday as normal. While some sites may be accessible, the safety of pupils and staff remains the top priority.’
School pupils were informed earlier this morning that school openings had been delayed, with the possibility of them opening again at 12:30pm if deemed safe to do so.