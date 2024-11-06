The chairman of the Manx Utilities Authority says new solar panels will be installed on the roof of the NSC by this time next year.
John Wannenburgh confirmed a project manager was already in place to carry out the work but says there is ‘nothing tangible’ yet for solar panels on Noble’s Hospital or the Sea Terminal.
He provided the update at the House of Keys this week following a question by Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse about investment in solar energy.
In a supplementary question, Douglas Central MHK Chris Thomas asked about the MUA plans for 10 megawatts of energy to be produced through solar panels installed on government buildings, including the NSC, Noble’s Hospital and the Sea Terminal.
The plans were supposed to come to fruition this year but have now been put back to 2026.
Mr Wannenburgh said: ‘It is certainly the case we intend to get to 10mw. It might be taking longer than we would hope but we are progressing towards that.
‘I know that there is a dedicated project manager on board already to develop the solar panels for the roof of the NSC and we are seeking £1.1m for the installations in next year’s budget in 2025.
‘So it might be a bit slower than we had anticipated to begin with, such is life, but we are on the way towards it.
Mr Wannenburgh confirmed the solar panels at the NSC will go on the roof of the main building rather than on the top of the car park.
On plans for solar panels on the roofs of Noble’s and the Sea Terminal, Mr Wannenburgh said: ‘We are focussing on working on both of those things but there is nothing tangible yet. There remain ambitions but by this time next year I would very much hope we would have covered the NSC roof. The other two have yet to be done.’
He also confirmed there is already 7mw of energy installed from private individuals or companies. He says not all solar panel projects put forward are viable but says the MUA will ‘work together’ with private companies on such installations where practicable.
When asked by Mr Moorhouse whether the MUA were focussing now on wind turbine energy rather than solar panels, Mr Wannenburgh said there is still a ‘multi-faceted approach’ and, while wind power is a big part of the plans solar also is as well.