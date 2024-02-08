A talk on Bradda Mines that quickly sold out when staged last year is returning to the Erin Arts Centre next month.
When Peter Geddes, the founder of the Laxey Mines Research Group, delivered a talk in March 2023, taking the audience ‘Deep Inside Bradda Mines’, it proved so popular that it sold out - if you missed our feature where we toured the mines, click here to read the article.
When it came to planning the current season of talks, Rushen Heritage Trust coordinator John Quirk said it was an easy decision to ask Peter to return: ‘This is our fifth season of talks, with six in each season, and it’s fair to say that Peter’s talk proved to be one of our most popular.
‘We have sold out on many occasions, but never as quickly, and we had to turn people away on the night who had turned up on the off chance of getting a ticket.
‘If you missed out last year, be sure to get your tickets quickly this time around.
‘It’s a wonderful talk, with Peter delving into some of the history of Bradda Mines, and showing fascinating photographs of it today, and discussing the work that the Laxey Mines Research Group has been doing over the last five years.’
‘Deep Inside Bradda Mines’ takes place at 7.30pm on Monday, March 4 at Erin Arts Centre in Port Erin.
This is the fifth of the Trust’s season of talks for 2023-24, which has so far seen large audiences for Michelle Haywood MHK speaking about ‘Diving the wreck of the Mona’s Queen’, ‘The History of Manx Tourism’, delivered by Charles Guard, Yvonne Cresswell’s talk on the artist William Hoggatt, ‘A Passion for the Manx Landscape’, and ‘Secrets of the Gaiety Theatre’, by theatre guide Mike Lean.
The final talk of the season takes place on Monday, April 22 – ‘The Isle of Man for Dark Skies’, with astronomer Howard Parkin.
Tickets for Peter’s talk cost £6 – or £5 for Friends of Rushen Heritage Trust – and are available online at www. ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/isle-of-man/erin-arts-centre or from Erin Arts Centre, Bridge Bookshop and Rushen Heritage Centre in Port Erin.