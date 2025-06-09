The Ramsey Music Society is set to welcome acclaimed Italian guitarist Carlo Fierens as its guest artist for a concert next week.
Known for his expressive style and technical skill, Fierens has earned recognition on the international stage and is set to present a diverse programme of classical guitar music spanning several centuries and styles.
The evening will feature works by composers such as Johann Sebastian Bach, Niccolò Paganini, Joaquín Rodrigo, and Francisco Tárrega.
Born in Finale Ligure, Italy, Fierens began his performance career at a young age and has since earned more than 10 first-place awards in national and international competitions.
These include the international guitar competition ‘Alirio Diaz’ in Rome, the ‘Italian Festival’ competition chaired by Maestro Marcello Abbado, and the ‘Matinee Musicale’ competition in Indianapolis.
In 2013, he was awarded the Italian National Prize for the Arts by the Ministry of Education, recognising him as the top music student in the country.
Fierens has also performed extensively around the world, including in the United States, Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America.
Notable venues include the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., Academy Hall at Hong Kong Baptist University, and the Museu Villa-Lobos in Rio de Janeiro.
His performances have also been featured on national radio and television in Italy, Argentina, Poland, Taiwan and Armenia.
Olga Verstage, chair of the Ramsey Music Society committee, commented: ‘We hope to see many of you at the concert, which promises to be a very interesting evening, especially for those who have a particular interest in guitar music.’
The concert will take place on Monday, June 16 at 7.30pm in the West Building of Ramsey Grammar School.
Tickets for the concert will be available at the door for £15 (cash only), while admission is free for individuals under 18.