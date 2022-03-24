Some Ballakermeen students asked to stay at home

Ballakermeen High School has asked that year 9’s stay at home tomorrow (Friday).

Head teacher Adrienne Burnett has written a letter to students and parents on the situation.

She said: ‘Staffing absences remain very high and have increased as the week has progressed.

‘We will have 30 colleagues absent tomorrow.’

She explained the school had hired as many supply teachers as available.

Ballakermeen will also be doubling up classes, putting a teacher and an administrative support colleague in together.

‘But there are still too many classes requiring cover,’ Mrs Burnett said.

She continued: ‘All of year 9 have a double PE lesson tomorrow, plus a double lesson of Design & Technology. Although we cannot easily set a meaningful PE lesson, there will be work on Google Classroom from the DT teachers.