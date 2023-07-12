The organisers of the Southern 100 have announced the cancellation of the rest of this week's racing.
Two people, a rider and a marshal, died after a crash last night in the 1100cc practice session.
A statement said: Following the serious incident that occurred during the final lap of last night’s practice session, the Southern 100 can confirm that the remainder of the event is now cancelled.
'The Clerk of the Course has taken the decision to cancel the remainder of the event due to the ongoing investigations and this continues to be the priority of the organisation.'