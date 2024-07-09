Southern 100 organisers have revised the schedule for Tuesday evening’s session on the Billown course in light of Monday’s disruption.
Roads will close at 6.05pm with practicing for 1,100cc and lightweight machinery following at 6.18pm and 6.35pm respectively.
Supersport qualifying takes place at 6.52pm and 7.09pm slightly later than planned in the original scheduled released prior to this week.
A short sidecar qualifying follows at 7.26pm.
The first two races for the week are still planned to round out the evening’s action, although both have been shortened.
The first of these the Peel Holdings Senior Race, which was originally meant to be seven laps, will now be six, while the Mike Kerruish Plumbing and Heating Lightweight Race will be run over five laps instead of six.
Roads are due to open no later than 9.40pm.
The weather is set to be wet all day, but rain is forecast to become lighter and patchier this evening.
Commenting on this organisers added: ‘We can run in the rain/wet around the Colas Billown Circuit providing it is safe to do so and there is no standing water.
‘We are closely monitoring the weather conditions and will provide a further update if needed later today based on the assessment of the course.’