Southern 100 road closures
Monday 11th July 2022 5:23 pm
The new Colas Grandstand is being erected at Iron Gate corner on the Billown Course for next week’s Southern 100 meeting, which begins with practising this evening (Monday) and takes place over three consecutive evenings, concluding with a full day of racing on Thursday, July 14
The Southern Hundred starts tonight, Monday (July 11).
Roads shut from 6.05pm and should open no later than 9.40pm.
It should be the same on Tuesday and Wednesday.
On Thursday roads shut at 9.30am to 12.45pm and then 1.30pm to 4.45pm.
You must stay off closed roads.