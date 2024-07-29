Roughly 15,000 people were in attendance at this year’s sun-soaked Southern Agricultural Show.
Held at Orrisdale Farm in Ballasalla, the show played host to livestock exhibits, food stalls, dog shows and island traders in a celebration of ‘all things Manx’.
The main showing day at the event was on Saturday, during which the winners of individual categories throughout the day were paraded as part of the ‘supreme championship’.
A Limousin heifer owned by Tom and Lee Cain was named as this year’s ‘supreme champion’, with this being the second year in a row that the Cain’s have scooped up the top prize.
First reserve went to Alan and Alison Rothwell with their Beltex Lamb, Claire Baldwin's Shore Horse 'Scout' took second reserve, while Rhian and Alec Masson's Ayrshire heifer was named third reserve.
The two-day event also saw a performance from the ‘Vikings of Mann’, as well as sheep dog trial demonstrations, pony club games, children’s sports and a ‘tractor tug of war’.
Paracise Isle of Man and Saraszestforlife held exercise classes in the main ring, while for those who wanted to relax, a big screen in the show’s beer garden showed the Olympics.
Show secretary Zoe Hampton said: ‘We had roughly 15,000 people attend over the two days, which I’m pretty sure is a record for the show.
‘It was the first time we’ve had two good days of weather since 2013, and it was pretty much perfect.
‘I would like to thank everybody who was involved in the event. The wide range of exhibitors and the judges who came over from the UK were all exceptional.’