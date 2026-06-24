Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover has announced that he will not be standing at this year’s General Election.
After initially stating his intention for re-election this September, Mr Glover has now confirmed that he will not be standing due to his wife Jane’s ill-health.
In a statement, Mr Glover said: ‘In have decided to withdraw my intention to stand.
‘As has been well documented and following two years of trying to find out, my wife Jane has been diagnosed with Fibromyalgia. This is a chronic condition characterised by widespread pain, fatigue and other symptoms.
‘Despite this she was very encouraging about me standing again. However, since I declared my intention to stand, I have felt like I am betraying my wife.
‘In her boom-and-bust world, she is worse when alone, and I can’t put her through three months of that while I am out knocking on doors.
‘And, if elected, my world would continue to be the full-on job including evenings and weekends.’
Mr Glover was first elected as a Member of the House of Keys back in 2021, and has served the south of the island alongside fellow Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse ever since.
As well as his duties in the south, Mr Glover has also been the chair of the Isle of Man Office of Fair Trading since 2023.
‘I left a job to stand five years ago and will serve the last two months of my time as an MHK working as diligently as always,’ he added.
‘It has been the privilege to serve the people of this island and particularly residents in the finest constituency of Arbory, Castletown and Malew.’