The issue was raised during Tuesday’s House of Keys sitting when Cabinet Office Minister David Ashford was asked what consideration had been given to widening the range of medical conditions that would allow overweight people to access weight-loss medication.
In response, the minister said the matter is currently being considered as part of the Healthy Weight Needs Assessment, which is out for public consultation.
He said the assessment would help define the Island’s needs, current service provision and any gaps before recommendations could be made on widening access to weight-loss drugs.
Mr Ashford acknowledged that GLP-1 medicines and related treatments, such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, are changing the way obesity is managed internationally.
Addressing oral semaglutide, a tablet form of the treatment which has been approved by regulators in the UK for weight management, he stressed that regulatory approval does not automatically mean a medicine becomes available through publicly funded healthcare services.
‘There may be a role for these medicines within a properly governed tiered obesity pathway,’ he said.
‘Public Health Isle of Man will review the evidence and advise DHSC at the appropriate stage, including on effectiveness, safety, eligibility, affordability and deliverability. We need to ensure that access is fair, safe and equitable.’
Asked how quickly patients could begin receiving treatment if plans progress, the minister said decisions should follow the completion of the needs assessment and consultation process.
Mr Ashford cautioned against drawing direct comparisons with programmes in the UK, noting that local demand may differ and that any service would need to reflect what the Isle of Man’s healthcare system can safely deliver.