The Isle of Man is already taking action to tackle violence against women and girls and does not need to wait for the UK Government's strategy before making progress.
This is according to the Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Jane Poole-Wilson, after being asked in Tuesday’s House of Keys sitting what preparatory work had been undertaken towards introducing a violence against women and girls strategy and when an update could be expected.
In response, Mrs Poole-Wilson outlined a range of measures already in place in the island, many of which align with the core principles of the UK Government's ‘Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy’ which was published in December 2025.
The Minister said the UK strategy focuses on three main areas: prevention and early intervention, pursuing perpetrators, and supporting victims and survivors.
She told members that the Isle of Man had already introduced legislation making it an offence to create deepfake intimate images, commit revenge pornography offences, and take intimate photographs without consent.
Harassment laws have also been strengthened, while new offences relating to strangulation have been introduced.
‘We are not waiting for a strategy,’ Mrs Poole-Wilson said. ‘We are taking action now to reduce the harm caused by violence against women and girls.
‘There is more to do, but we do not have to wait for the UK. I would like to see existing programmes and interventions built upon to increase public awareness and enhance education and early intervention.
‘With a strong vision and a shared resolve to tackle these issues, we can be a beacon for other jurisdictions.’
The Minister also pointed to investment in a sexual assault referral centre, additional safeguarding staff within the Constabulary, and further funding in the 2026 Budget to strengthen teams investigating sexual offences.