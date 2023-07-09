While the Southern District Agricultural Show offers a fun-filled day out for all the family, it remains an important event for local farming as well.
‘It’s a shop window for many of the livestock producers. Farmers can see what type of stock could potentially be for sale later in the year, especially bulls and rams to add to their own farming businesses,’ said Kirree Kermode.
‘Also, many different sectors of the industry bring new types of equipment for demonstration or to be admired, it’s a platform for inspiration for many. And a great way to catch up with friends and neighbours too.’
The two-day event returns to the showground at Orrisdale Farm, Ballasalla, at the end of the month, thanks to the Kermode family offering the use of their land. The show moved there in 2021, as visitor and exhibitor numbers saw it outgrow its previous site at Great Meadow.
‘As livestock exhibitors for many generations, the agricultural show is a special day in the Manx calendar and when we heard there may be changes, we offered our support,’ said Kirree.
‘We have had so much enjoyment from the Southern District Agricultural Show (SDAS), we felt it was the right thing to do as a family.’
The Kermodes have been farming at Orrisdale for five generations, with all family members actively involved with the farming enterprises today. Wildlife and environment are always close to Kirree’s heart, and she co-hosts the Countryside programme on Manx Radio on Tuesdays.
She said the family is pleased with how the event is evolving at the new site.
‘As we approach our third year hosting the SDAS, we are delighted with the progress such a small, dedicated team of volunteers have made.
‘As with any new venue, there are always improvements to enhance the overall experience for visitors as the show committee finds its feet around the new showground. Adjustments are continually being made to the layout, looking at accessibility in particular.
‘With the increased site size, it’s great to see footfall grow among exhibitors, and with further potential for expansion.’
Show secretary Zoe Hampton said preparations were going well, with various changes planned for this year.
‘We have a whole new show ground layout, which will mean a lot less walking to get around the fields,’ she said. ‘The show field doesn’t start getting built until the week before, but lots of planning is going on to get it ready including harrowing, rolling and topping to get it in top condition for all the exhibitors and visitors.’
The show offers a full day of livestock exhibits, local equestrians competing to win top prizes, hunting dog and sheep dog demonstrations, marquees with arts and crafts, trade stands, craft shows, the beer tent and local food and drink stalls. Plus plenty of entertainment to keep the crowds enthralled.
‘We have lots of new attractions, including a new demonstration area where there will be lots of farm machinery demonstrations going on throughout the two days,’ said Zoe.
‘n the main ring we will have the Vikings of Mann, a strong woman competition, a Pony Club games demonstration, lots of local dance groups, and a tractor tug of war competition.’
She said each show takes a year to plan, as there are always new ideas to incorporate.
‘The show changes every year, we have to move with the times and changes are always being made. Changes to the layout, and the type and breeds of livestock is always changing,” she said. “We have a lot more dogs entered in the show now.
‘We have introduced lots of new classes for all the crafters and bakers out there, including new ‘pre school’ classes in the art and craft sections and new in the confectionery section is the SDAS Technical challenge – A Plate of 4 Viennese Whirls. We can’t wait to see all your wonderful creations.
‘Also new for this year is our Young Breeders Class in the sheep section: this is open to all young sheep breeders under the age of 20.’
The SDAS adopted an online entry system on its website for last year’s show. While most categories are closed now, there are still a few accepting entries for those visitors who might be feeling creative or green-fingered.
‘The entry system works very well,’ said Zoe. ‘We always accept late entries in the light horse section up until the Thursday before and art, crafts and photography and farm and garden produce remain open until show day – you just bring your entry form with your entries to the show field on the Friday evening from 4pm to 8pm or Saturday from 8am to 9.30am.’
Another change for this year concerns entry costs.
‘The members of the Southern District Agricultural Society always listen to the feedback we receive and are very aware of the ever-increasing costs for everyday living,’ said Zoe. ‘They have therefore taken the decision that under-16s will be free this year.
‘We hope that by allowing children to come for free that families can enjoy a full day out with plenty of free entertainment, competitions and special offers: there isn’t a better value day out anywhere.
‘We pride ourselves on being a ‘local’ show and we encourage our traders and caterers to use as much local produce as possible.
‘The Southern Show has Unesco Biosphere status from the Department of Environment Food and Agriculture, for the Southern Show’s support for the community and local producers, and for working to create a better understanding of the benefits of using local,’ she added.
The Southern District Agricultural Show is on Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30. For more details, entries, or to buy tickets, visit southernshow.org.
History of the show:
The first Southern District Agricultural Show was held in 1914, at Billown near Ballasalla.
Before then, the only agricultural society was the Isle of Man Agricultural Society, which held shows at Milntown in Ramsey and The Nunnery in Douglas.
For years, farmers of the south argued that they wanted to bring the show closer to them, as moving their livestock to Douglas and Ramsey was a lengthy and complicated affair. With no agreement to this forthcoming, the southern farms decided to hold their own show, and the Southern District Agricultural Society was born.
The SDAS has had various homes since 1914. Westhill Park in Castletown was described as ‘one of the finest settings the island has to offer’ but with a new girls’ school needing to be built, the show moved to Farrants Flatt in Castletown – which had been previously used as a car park for the event.
The 1960s saw the show move to Janet’s Corner, but with more land needed for housing around Castletown, it never stayed anywhere for long.
In 1973, the show returned to Great Meadow in Castletown, close to the original site where it had been held in 1920, and remained there for nearly 50 years.
The show was held at Great Meadow thanks to the Moore-Riggall family, who have been involved with the show since its early beginnings in 1914. The Southern District Agricultural Society will forever be extremely grateful to Mr and Mrs Riggall and family for the support given to the show over many, many years.
In 2021, SDAS came to its new showground at Orrisdale Farm, Ballasalla.
‘The show has been getting bigger and bigger over the years and unfortunately we just outgrew Great Meadow,’ said Zoe Hampton. ‘We needed more space for all the attractions at the show, so the directors searched for another site and the Kermode family were keen to host the show. We are very grateful to the Kermode Family for all their support.’