The airport garage in Ballasalla could have a major makeover under new proposals.
Mannin Retail Ltd, which owns the petrol station on Douglas Road, between the Balthane Industrial Estate and the airport roundabout, wants to expand the retail offering on the site which could result in 30-40 new jobs.
The owners believe trade will increase once new homes are built nearby and wants to expand the current Spar shop and add other outlets. It also says a significant number of new jobs will be created.
In the design statement the applicant says: ‘Due to its proximity to the vast Balthane Industrial Estate, the Freeport and the extensive construction works taking place in the area, the shop does well from passing trade and indeed for its size is one of the busiest Spar shops on the island.
‘Trade is expected to rise considerably as the new build housing and additional industrial units become occupied.
‘Given the increase in demand that is already under way, Mannin Retail are looking to expand their convenience food offering together with incorporating other facilities such as a deli with small sit in area, a local butchers and post office collection point.
‘As many of the job opportunities in the convenience food retail market are part time, increasing the size and offering of the Spar shop, will create 30-40 new jobs.’
‘The owner of the site is fully supportive of the proposals and a legal agreement is in place that would allow Mannin Retail to be the primary tenant of the whole site for the next 25 years.
The owners argue the redevelopment of the site will enable it to meet demand as the local population grows and passing trade increases.
The design statement says: ‘As construction of houses and industrial units in Ballasalla continues, the net increase in the convenience shop retail area of 382m2 will help fill the gap in the retail market and expanding the forecourt offering to include car/jet wash and valeting services that are not currently available in Ballasalla to be incorporated, much to the benefit of the residents of Ballasalla.
‘The increase in the Spar shop area will enable Mannin Retail to significantly expand its range of local produce with much more space dedicated to fresh local produce.
‘The market place area will include an in-house butchers and a deli with small sit in area. Mannin Retail have a good working relationship with local producers selling food produce throughout their island wide stores from IOM creamery, Gellings eggs, A&J Butchers, IOM Meats, Robinsons, Okells Brewery, Seven Kingdoms distillery, Fynoderee distillery and non-food produce from Lily Publications, Manx Inspirations and Gellings Hygiene.
‘The proposed increase in the Spar retail area is proportionate to the increase in the living and working population that is currently under way.’
The application will be considered by the planning committee at a later date.