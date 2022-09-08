Speaker and President pay tribute to the Queen
The President of Tynwald and the Speaker of the House of Keys have issued a joint statement following the death of the Queen.
It reads:
On behalf of the Members of Tynwald, we extend to His Majesty the King and all members of the Royal Family, our heartfelt condolences on the death of Her late Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II, Lord of Mann.
Her Majesty The Queen first visited the Isle of Man on August 9,1955, just two years after her Coronation. During the visit, Her Majesty attended a special sitting of Tynwald Court where she expressed a hope that one day she would preside over the Tynwald Ceremony at St John’s.
This hope was realised during her third visit to the Island for the celebration of the Millennium of Tynwald in 1979, and again in 2003. Her Majesty also visited the Island in August 1989. On each visit she was accompanied by her devoted husband, Prince Philip, and the Royal couple were welcomed wholeheartedly by the people of the Isle of Man.
Her Majesty The Queen gave unstintingly devoted public service to her country and the Commonwealth, and she made many genuine and lasting connections with the people of this island during her lifetime.
Further information will be issued in due course on the formal procedures by which Tynwald Court will formally proclaim His Majesty as Lord of Mann and express its sympathy to him and to all the Royal Family on their loss.
