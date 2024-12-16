Media Isle of Man will release a special combined edition of the Isle of Man Examiner and Manx Independent next week to accommodate changes to the festive printing schedule.
The Manx Independent’s usual printing day falls on Christmas Day this year (Wednesday, December 25). As a result, there will be no stand-alone edition of the Manx Independent next week.
Instead, a joint edition of the Isle of Man Examiner and Manx Independent will be available in shops from Monday, December 23, and will remain on shelves throughout Christmas week.
This special edition will include all the usual features and highlights from both newspapers, such as Working Week (business), Food and Farming, Island Life (entertainment), and the best news, views, and sports coverage from across the island.
Additionally, the joint issue will feature a special 16-page photo spread showcasing Christmas nativities from schools across the Isle of Man.
Don’t miss this unique edition, bringing you the very best of both publications during the festive season.