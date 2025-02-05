A former headteacher in the Isle of Man has been honoured by Liverpool Hope University’ with a special fellowship.
Adrienne Burnett MBE, who was headteacher at Ballakermeen High School in Douglas for 21 years, is now a member of the university’s newly established College of Fellows.
The college is a committee of members chosen for their outstanding contributions and advocating forward-thinking initiatives within their fields.
According to Liverpool Hope University, Members of the College of Fellows will act as ambassadors for the institution and will work alongside the university’s staff to make positive contributions to the Liverpool City Region and beyond.
The role also enables representatives to continue to maintain a voice and influence in sectors such as arts and culture, education and business.
Adrienne was awarded her fellowship at the University’s annual Foundation Day service held at Hope Park Chapel in January 2025, alongside CEO of Liverpool Business Improvement District (BID) Canon Bill Addy and Director of National Museums Liverpool Laura Pye.
Adrienne has devoted over 40 years of service to education in England and the Isle of Man, where she was headteacher of Ballakermeen High School.
A former member of the North West Arts Council and the Education Panel of the Duke’s Theatre, Lancaster, Adrienne’s responsibilities in England included developing community arts and children’s theatre-in-education programmes.
She continued to promote theatre for young people when she moved to the Isle of Man, instigating and developing the Studio Theatre at Ballakermeen, a popular community-based venue.
She also introduced live screening to the island, helping to extend the initiative to other venues.
Adrienne also served for two terms on the Isle of Man Arts Council.
In 2022 she was awarded an MBE in the King’s Honours List for services to Education and the Arts.
She retired as headteacher of Ballakermeen High School back in 2022 but still serves as the Chair of Governors at two primary schools and a community governor at a third.
She is a trustee of two charities, both of which provide financial support and mentoring, enabling young people to pursue careers in the arts or undertake internships at the United Nations.
Despite taking a step back from frontline education more than two years ago, Adrienne continues to work with sixth form students, helping them to explore career opportunities and prepare for interviews.
Based in England, Liverpool Hope University has two main campuses, including its Creative Campus in Liverpool city centre.
Adrienne said has seen a number of young people from the Isle of Man come to the Liverpool Hope University to further their studies over the years.
‘The Isle of Man has always had such a positive relationship with Hope - our students are attracted to the impressive range of courses here and obviously the beautiful and safe campus are important factors,’ she said.
‘Hope has such an outstanding reputation for the excellence of its teaching provision and the quality of its pastoral care, so to be associated with such a prestigious place of learning is a genuine joy.’