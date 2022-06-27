Port Erin at 7.14am ( Isle of Man Government )

Forecast by Adrian Cowin at the Met Office:

A damp start but a generally dry day and becoming bright with spells of sunshine developing. The light or moderate west to southwest winds will freshen later in the day. Top temperatures 17 Celsius.

Outlook

Strong southerly winds and some rain arriving overnight. The rain becoming persistent and heavy at times tomorrow morning, then clearing-up later in the afternoon. Temperatures just 15°C at best.

Mostly dry on Wednesday, with sunny intervals and lighter winds.