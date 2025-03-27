Castletown Commissioners have been granted an order for the permanent summer closure of Market Square, meaning no vehicles will be allowed to park in the area between March 1 and September 30 each year.
The decision, which has divided opinion in the town, follows months of debate, public meetings, and concerns from both residents and business owners.
A proposal to pedestrianise the square was launched by the commissioners at the end of last year and later approved by the Department of Infrastructure.
Supporters of the move argue it will create a more pedestrian-friendly environment in the heart of Castletown, making the area more attractive for events and visitors.
However, critics – including some traders – claim the loss of parking will damage businesses, with one describing it as the ‘final nail in the coffin’ for the town centre.
Despite original calls for a year-round ban on vehicles, the commissioners say that for now Market Square will remain open to traffic outside of the summer months.
Temporary closure orders will still be put in place for festive events during the winter period.
Last November a public meeting was held, with more than 100 residents and business owners raising concerns about the lack of communication from the local authority about the decision and the process.
The most prominent complaint was the perceived lack of consideration given to residents who have a disability and aren’t able to park safely in other areas of the town to access the shops.
The controversy surrounding the square has also had political fallout, with Commissioner Jimmy Cubbon resigning last week.
He cited the handling of the issue as having caused ‘significant toxicity, uncertainty and division’ within Castletown.
The commissioners say they remain committed to supporting a ‘pedestrian-friendly’ town centre and will monitor the impact of the changes once the summer closure begins.