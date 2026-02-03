A new and relocated Hospice Isle of Man shop is set to open in Peel on Saturday (February 7).
The shop has moved a short distance to new premises at 27 Michael Street - with the relocation providing an updated retail space designed to ‘improve the shopping experience’ while continuing to raise funds for hospice care services in the island.
Income generated through Hospice Shops contributes to the delivery of hospice care, including specialist nursing, medical support and emotional care for patients and their families.
The charity has said that retail income plays a significant role in supporting the sustainability of its services as demand for care continues to increase.
The Peel shop is now one of nine Hospice retail outlets operating across the island, which are supported by volunteers and rely on donations and sales to help fund hospice services.
A spokesperson from Hospice Isle of Man commented: ‘Fair pricing within Hospice Shops helps protect the quality of services provided, ensuring that every item sold contributes meaningfully to the future of Hospice care.
‘To celebrate the reopening, everyone who makes a purchase on launch day will be entered into a special prize draw to win a valentine’s hamper, giving shoppers an extra reason to stop by, support the shop, and be part of something that makes a real difference.
‘This relocation reflects Hospice Isle of Man’s ongoing commitment to investing in its retail network, strengthening its presence within local communities, and ensuring long-term sustainability.’
The new Hospice Shop is set to open on Saturday, February 7 from 10am.
To find out more about Hospice Isle of Man, including its services and its shops, you can visit https://www.hospice.org.im/