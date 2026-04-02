St John Ambulance Isle of Man has announced a new organisational structure that distinguishes its commercial services from its charitable work.
This move is designed to increase transparency and strengthen public understanding of how the organisation operates.
Under the new model ‘St John Ambulance Isle of Man Commercial’ will deliver first aid training, community patient transport schemes, and the sale of first aid supplies amongst other commercial services.
With more than 100 adult volunteers, and more than 60 volunteers under the age of 18, ‘St John Ambulance Charity’ will continue to lead on community programmes like its badger and cadet programmes and volunteer services, and provide essential volunteer cover at public events.
Claire Pickering, chief executive of St John Ambulance Isle of Man, said: ‘This is about being open and honest with our community. People often don’t realise that when they book a course or use our services, they are directly funding our charitable work across the island.’
Income generated through commercial services is invested back into the organisation and goes towards funding volunteer development and equipment, emergency response capabilities, and youth services across the island.
Stuart Headon, chief commissioner who manages the volunteers, said: ‘Your money helps fund our operational output and supports our volunteers, meaning that we can provide fully trained and equipped first aiders and ambulances that deliver care into the heart of our community.’
St John Ambulance Isle of Man was established in the island in 1941 and has evolved over the years, having become an independent commandery in 2012 to ensure their work is more connected to the island community.
The organisation says the change comes as part of a wider effort to ensure greater visibility and understanding of its work, particularly in a competitive charity landscape.
Claire added: ‘We know there are many great causes out there, some with higher profiles, but what it comes down to is simple; when you support us, you’re helping us support our community directly, in so many different ways and not just through one service, but across the breadth of what we do.’
Against a backdrop of rising costs, St John Ambulance Isle of Man wanted to make it more clear to the public what they do, how they work, and more importantly, how they are funded.
To ensure there are no misconceptions within the community, the charity wanted to give the public more clarity that its vital services are sustained through its own commercial ventures, dedicated fundraising initiatives, and the generosity of donations, rather than through government funding or through the wider St John Ambulance organisation in the UK and beyond.
The organisation hopes the clearer structure will help people understand just how broad their work is and encourage individuals and businesses to engage with its services, knowing exactly where their money goes.
John Gill, knight commander for St John Ambulance Isle of Man added: ‘Everything St John Ambulance does is about making a real difference here in the Isle of Man.
‘Every service we deliver, every person we train, and every member we support helps us care for our community – and that’s something we’re incredibly proud of.’