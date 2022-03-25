St Ninian’s asks more students to stay home next week

St Ninian’s High School is asking more students to stay at home next week.

In a letter to students and parents, Chris Coole apologised for having to resort to such measures again but ‘with a quarter of [the school’s] teaching staff and a significant number of support staff absent from work’ it’s simply not able to safely accommodate all students in the school.

On Monday, year 10 will be expected to stay at home, on Tuesday year nine will stay home and year 10 will be expected to stay at home on Wednesday.