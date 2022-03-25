St Ninian’s asks more students to stay home next week
Friday 25th March 2022 3:32 pm
Covid-19 News (IOM Newspapers )
St Ninian’s High School is asking more students to stay at home next week.
In a letter to students and parents, Chris Coole apologised for having to resort to such measures again but ‘with a quarter of [the school’s] teaching staff and a significant number of support staff absent from work’ it’s simply not able to safely accommodate all students in the school.
On Monday, year 10 will be expected to stay at home, on Tuesday year nine will stay home and year 10 will be expected to stay at home on Wednesday.
‘Please be assured I will be assessing the situation each day and if things improve at all I will inform you if we are able to make any changes to arrangements,’ Mr Coole said.
