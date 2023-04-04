The Isle of Man Post Office this week issued 12 stamps that mark the accession to the throne of King Charles III.
The king will be crowned in the official coronation ceremony on May 6, in a service to be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury at Westminster Abbey.
Four of each of the 12 stamps are valued at 80p, £1.28 and £1.82 and feature images of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla from ceremonial occasions and less formal social events.
The collection also features portraits of the then Prince of Wales and the cypher of King Charles, which was designed by the College of Arms.
The collection has been designed by regular collaborator Glazier Design and is available as a stamp set, sheet set, limited-edition presentation pack, limited edition first day cover.
Stamps and Coins general manager Maxine Cannon said: ‘Isle of Man Post Office is honoured to issue this special postal tribute to mark the historic occasion of His Majesty King Charles III accession to the throne with HM Queen Consort Camilla by his side. We believe these to be the first stamps to feature HM Queen Consort Camilla which have been approved by the King.
Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer said: ‘It is a most fitting tribute that Isle of Man Post Office has produced this wonderful set of stamps to commemorate the accession to the throne of His Majesty King Charles III, Lord of Mann.
‘I join with the whole island in marking His Majesty’s forthcoming Coronation on 6th May 2023, by extending our loyal greetings to His Majesty and Her Majesty Queen Camilla at the dawn of this new era.’