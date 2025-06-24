The Treasury Minister has defended the Isle of Man Steam Packet’s pricing structure after a politician accused the company of ‘exploiting those most in need’.
In the House of Keys on Tuesday morning, Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse challenged the extra fees charged for booking ferry tickets in person or over the phone, claiming the policy unfairly impacts those without access to the internet.
Mr Moorhouse asked Minister Dr Alex Allinson what the additional costs were when booking at a port rather than through the Steam Packet’s website.
Dr Allinson responded: ‘Booking directly with the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company via their website is always the cheapest way of securing a booking.
‘There is an advertised charge of £7.50 per passenger and £15 per vehicle, which includes all passengers, applied to telephone and in-person bookings.’
Mr Moorhouse argued the policy penalises the elderly and digitally excluded within the Isle of Man community, stating: ‘These people should be helped, not forced into boosting the company’s profits.’
He cited a case in which a customer was quoted £35 to book a sailing, which he later found to be available online at no extra charge, calling it ‘exploitation’.
In response, Dr Allinson encouraged those struggling to book online to use travel agents, the Sea Terminal booking hub, or the Get Online Centre.
He added: ‘If a passenger is unable to book due to a disability, they can request the web discount at the ticket desk.’
He also said any individual cases of overcharging should be reported to the company directly for investigation.
‘If people are unable to get to a crossing and give good notice, they will be shifted to a different crossing free of charge,’ he added.
It comes amid consistent wider criticism on social media of the Steam Packet prices following this year’s Isle of Man TT.