The Isle of Man Steam Packet has announced its schedule for sailings to Belfast and back throughout the Spring.
The first of these sailings will be from Douglas to Belfast on the Manannan, and will take place on Thursday, April 3 at 7am, with the return sailing to the island departing at 10:45am and arriving at 1:30pm.
There will be a total of eight return sailings throughout April, with most of these following the format of a 7am departure in Douglas and a 10:45am departure in Belfast.
However, there will be a solitary 7:30pm sailing on Saturday, April 12, with the return journey leaving at 2:30am from Belfast with a 7:05am arrival into Douglas.
These occasional night-time sailings will also be undertaken by the Manxman rather than the Manannan.
The May sailings to Belfast will begin on Sunday, May 4, with the usual 7am departure.
May will see a total of seven return sailings, with two of these being 7:30pm Manxman sailings on May 17 and May 28 respectively.
The Belfast sailings will continue throughout the TT period, with a total of eight return sailings in June.
July and August will both see eight return sailings, with the final journey before Christmas being on Saturday, August 30 at 7:30pm on the Manxman (followed by the return sailing overnight at 2:30am).
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Steam Packet commented: ‘We’ve increased and improved our sailings to Belfast this Spring, making it easier than ever to explore the vibrant city.’
If you wish to find out more about the schedule and book trips, you can do so by visiting https://www.steam-packet.com/routes-and-times/belfast-isle-of-man