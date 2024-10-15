The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company (IoMSPC) has appointed a new leadership team in what it says will ‘guide the company into its next phase of strategic development focused on a customer-first approach’.
A spokesperson for the ferry operator said: ‘The newly formed team brings together experienced leaders from within the company to focus on operational excellence, enhancing the customer experience, and contributing to the economic growth and social wellbeing of the island.’
The team, headed up by managing director Brian Thomson, comprises four key departments heads, with three positions appointed and the remaining position to be filled by the end of the year.
The appointments are:
● Head of customer experience, Seamus Byrne - With a demonstrated history in customer service across maritime, aviation and banking industries, Seamus brings a wealth of leadership in customer experience to his new role.
He will focus on the strategic development phase of delivering a ‘customer first’ approach, enhancing each aspect of our passenger’s journey and across all areas of the Company.
● Head of human resources, Ethel Docherty - A stalwart of IoMSPC, Ethel has been with the company for an impressive total of 27 years.
Initially for five years and then returning for the past 22 years.
Prior to returning to the IoMSPC Ethel worked with a number of companies within the maritime industry in the Isle of Man.
Ethel has a deep understanding of the maritime sector, and has been pivotal in guiding the company over the years. The ferry firm added Ethel will focus on growth and development of staff and attracting local talent to the industry.
● Head of operations, James Royston - Prior to coming ashore, Jim was a chief engineer with the company and was part of the team involved in converting Manannan.
After Manannan entered service, Jim came ashore as ship manager and then six years ago was promoted to fleet operations manager during which time he was project manager for the design, build and introduction of Manxman.
Mr Thomson said: ‘I am proud to work with such a talented group of professionals on ensuring we provide an affordable, reliable, and high-quality service that aligns with the needs of our community.
‘Together, we are committed to listening to our customers and making improvements to provide the best service at all touchpoints for our customers.’
Lars Ugland, Chair of the IoMSPC board, added: ‘The board is confident that this new leadership team has the right mix of experience and vision to guide the company forward.
‘We are excited for the different perspectives and ideas they will bring to the table as we enter this new chapter of growth and development.’