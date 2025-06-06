Isle of Man Steam Packet Company says it expects over 39,400 passengers will have travelled by boat to island during the TT period.
The result represents an increase of 5% on last year’s total of 37,808 which itself was a record outside of the 2007 Centenary TT when the company operated five vessels to bring more than 47,000 travellers to the island.
The Steam Packet’s managing director Brian Thomson said: ‘This is a great result for the company and the wider Isle of Man economy. We work closely with the TT organisers, teams, marshals and more to help make the event successful, and we’ll be looking to build on this success next year and into the future.’
‘We are pleased to be supporting the growth of the Isle of Man’s biggest tourist event and it is gratifying for us that so many people choose to make their visit on one of our vessels.’
The Steam Packet has operated three vessels throughout the TT period. Flagship Manxman is capable of carrying approximately 950 passengers, many private cars and motorcycles, as well as larger vehicles such as motorhomes, campervans, vans and trailers. It also shifts freight where there is space available.
Manannan predominantly operates to move passengers, motorcycles and private cars but, with to its innovative mezzanine deck, Mannanan’s capacity to carry motorcycles has greatly increased during the TT period.
Ben-my-Chree is the fleet reserve vessel and operates in freight-only mode during TT to increase the availability of deck space on Manxman. Ben-my-Chree is also available to step in as reserve for either of the other vessels in case of need.
Although the flow of traffic into the Island is now over, the Steam Packet’s TT schedule continues up to June 12 helping visitors, competitors and event organisers make their way off the island.