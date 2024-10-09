A number of changes are being made to the Steam Packet’s pricing ahead of the 2025 sailing schedule.
The recently published 2025/26 schedule has highlighted changes such as children under 16 travelling for free, a 10% reduction in ‘flexi’ fares, the harmonisation of driven and unaccompanied freight rates and private vans now being bookable online.
The Steam Packet claim that this is to make ferry travel more ‘affordable, accessible, and transparent for customers across a wide range of private and business sectors’.
A spokesperson from the company said: ‘The move to improve the system showcases IoMSPC’s commitment to listening to passenger feedback and improving the service to provide customers with an affordable, reliable, and high-quality service.
‘It further underscores the company’s deep commitment to the success of the Isle of Man economy and providing opportunities to grow business.’
As a result of the changes, all children under the age of 16 will now travel for free on any sailing all year round, and regardless of the ticket type.
Self-propelled freight customers (such as rigid lorries and articulated tractor-trailer units) are also set to save more than 30% on current rates, while all standard Flexi fare prices (excluding TT) will be discounted 10% from 2024 rates, without any inflationary increase added as allowed by the Sea Services Agreement.
Brian Thomson, Steam Packet managing director, said: ’This package of measures is the latest step in a pivot into a true customer first strategy.
‘We are committed to listening to the feedback of our customers - on and off the island - and trying to shape our services to have the biggest positive impact on the social well-being of the island as well supporting sustainable economic development.
‘We believe these changes will make fares more affordable, accessible and transparent for everyone.’