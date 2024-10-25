Steam Packet managing director Brian Thomson has explained why the Ben My Chree cannot be used more extensively, beyond stepping in when needed.
Mr Thomson said: ‘There are times the Ben My Chree can fill in for the Manxman. I am confident we have ironed out the technical issues with the Manxman and these things happen.
‘It took the Ben My Chree five years to go through all its technical issues but we have achieved this in a year with the Manxman.
‘The Ben is a good age now and can only be used as cover and not to help increase routes.
‘There is a lot of work required to get her to the standards of a modern ferry. There are issues with the electrics and plumbing. It would be a huge investment, into the millions of pounds.’