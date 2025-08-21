Isle of Man Steam Packet Company Managing Director Brian Thomson has admitted that maintaining scheduled sailings this week has ‘proven impossible’ following technical issues affecting both the Manxman and the Ben-My-Chree.
Passengers faced disruption after the company’s flagship vessel, Manxman, was taken out of service early on Tuesday when smoke was detected in a machinery space during its overnight crossing from Heysham to Douglas.
Standard safety procedures were followed, with passengers mustered at emergency stations and shoreside emergency plans activated.
The ship continued at reduced speed, and all passengers disembarked safely. Tuesday’s 8.45am and 2.15pm sailings between Douglas and Heysham were cancelled.
Later that evening, Ben-my-Chree operated a freight-only sailing, while fast craft Manannan’s schedule was adjusted to carry passengers to the UK.
On Wednesday, Ben-my-Chree’s 8.30am departure from Douglas was delayed first to 9.45am and later into the afternoon due to repairs to fire drencher pipework damaged during freight loading at Heysham.
The knock-on effect also delayed Manannan’s sailings to Dublin and Liverpool.
Mr Thomson apologised to customers, saying: ‘We’re very aware this is a peak period for passenger and freight services.
‘While we have largely managed to maintain continuity of services, the scheduled times have proven impossible to maintain – and for that we apologise sincerely.
‘We have tried to mitigate this as much as possible, but fully accept that cancellations or changes to schedules have a major impact on travel plans.’
He also praised staff for their efforts: ‘The team has responded professionally, working a huge number of extra hours to ensure sailings kept going and traffic flowed in both directions.’
Services returned closer to normal on Thursday, with Manxman departing Douglas slightly ahead of schedule and Manannan’s Liverpool sailing back on track.
Passengers affected by any of the disruptions are advised to consult the Steam Packet website for information on compensation, refunds, and feedback.