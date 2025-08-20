Passengers waiting to sail from Douglas to Heysham this morning remain on board the backup ferry Ben-my-Chree after departure was pushed back twice and the vessel had still not left.
The Ben-my-Chree had been due to depart Douglas at 08:30 but the sailing was first rescheduled to 09:45am.
As the delay entered a third hour, passengers on board told Isle of Man Today the ferry was experiencing technical problems.
One passenger said: ‘We are on it now. It has an issue but we don't know what.
‘The Captain has updated passengers that repair work is progressing but couldn't give a departure time. Free tea and coffee has been offered.’
Isle of Man Today has contacted the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company for clarification. It’s now updated customers as to what the issue is, and you can find out more HERE.
The Ben-my-Chree is only in service today because the company’s flagship Manxman developed a fault during an overnight crossing from Heysham.
Smoke was detected in a machinery space on board the Manxman in the early hours on Tuesday, safety procedures were followed and the vessel was escorted into Douglas for checks.
Meanwhile, the Manannan, which had been covering passenger services after an overnight run to Heysham, has also seen knock-on disruption to its Dublin–Douglas timetable and was recorded as departing the port later than scheduled.
The Steam Packet’s online sailing status showed the Ben-my-Chree’s Douglas, Heysham sailing rescheduled to 09:45 this morning, and a number of later sailings listed as delayed while the company works to restore normal services.
Due to the late departure of the Dublin sailing, this afternoon’s 3pm sailing to Liverpool is now due to leave at 6pm.
Passengers have received a text asking them to check in by 5.15pm.