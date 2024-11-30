The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has rescheduled tonight's Manxman sailing from Liverpool due to adverse weather conditions expected in Douglas.
Originally scheduled to depart Merseyside at 8.15pm, the sailing will now leave at 9.15pm, with an estimated arrival time into Douglas at 2am tomorrow morning (Sunday).
Passengers booked on the sailing are advised to check in no later than 8.30pm to accommodate the updated departure time.
The Steam Packet is monitoring conditions closely and encourages passengers to stay informed via its official website or customer service updates.
Ronaldsway Met Office say today’s weather will be cloudy with the odd spot of rain or drizzle at times.
However islanders can expect fresh to strong southerly wind touching near gale force in places this evening.
A spell of rain will then arrive overnight, turning heavy at times, clearing away before dawn tomorrow.