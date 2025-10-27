Isle of Man Steam Packet has confirmed it activated a ‘Working Code Red’ on the nightmare Manannan crossing on Sunday evening after smoke was seen coming from one of the engines.
Passengers were already facing an incredibly rough crossing when the alert flashed up before it was quickly deescalated.
Passenger described how many people were sick and were told to remain in their seats as the Manannan faced waves of over three metres – conditions which surprised even the ferry operator.
Video footage also showed how several cars were damaged during the crossing.
A spokesperson for the Steam Packet explained: ‘This sailing was subject to a weather forecast indicating a wave height of 2.7 meters in the Irish Sea, which is within the operational limits of Manannan.
‘However, the actual sea conditions encountered were significantly rougher, with wave heights exceeding those forecasted.
‘As a result of the weather conditions, a number of passengers vehicles sustained damage during the crossing despite the company taking precautions appropriate to the forecasted conditions to secure vehicles and ensure passenger safety.
‘We are unable to discuss individual cases as we are in contact with those affected passengers and would like to thank them for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience caused.’
They said: ‘During the crossing, an indication of smoke was detected from one of the vessel’s main engines. In line with established safety protocols, the vessel’s Master activated a "Working Party Red" alert, calling the crew to muster.
‘A thorough investigation was swiftly conducted, and the crew was stood down shortly after. As a precautionary measure, the affected engine was shut down to allow for further assessment.’
The Steam Packet thanks both passengers and staff for how they dealt with the very difficult conditions.
Managing director Brian Thomson said: ‘I’d like to pass on my apologies for any damages sustained to vehicles and to any passengers who suffered injuries caused during the crossing.
‘I would like to extend my praise to the crew for their fortitude and professionalism they displayed during this challenging crossing.’