The final sailing of the year for the Isle of Man Steam Packet’s fast craft Manannan turned into a night to remember for all the wrong reasons on Sunday, as passengers endured what many described as a ‘horrific’ and ‘traumatising’ crossing.
Video footage shared with Isle of Man Today shows several vehicles damaged on the car deck after reportedly moving during the rough passage.
One passenger said: ‘The boat should not have sailed… definitely was a situation that could have gone badly wrong!’
The Manannan’s sailing from Liverpool to Douglas faced severe conditions, prompting the captain to issue what passengers described a ‘code red’ over the vessel’s loudspeaker system, calling crew to muster at pre-designated positions. The alert was cancelled moments later after the captain confirmed there was no incident.
Passengers described scenes of widespread seasickness and fear, with some saying they were ‘concerned for their safety’.
‘It was hell, and it should never have sailed,’ one passenger posted.
‘We had no idea it was a force 7/8 until the captain announced it halfway up the Mersey. It would have been good to have the choice beforehand to change our sailing at least. Traumatised.’
Others, however, have praised the efforts of the Manannan’s crew during the ordeal.
One traveller wrote: ‘Whilst all the chaos was going on, the staff were incredible and really deserve recognition! The crew were on their feet for the whole journey - attending to sick people, scared people and handing out sick bags, even when some of them were being sick themselves.’
Another added: ‘Shout out to the crew who were absolutely incredible. Really wish I had the courage to get everyone to give them a round of applause when we docked.’
Some passengers have also urged pet owners to have their animals checked by a vet after the crossing, citing a previous incident where a dog became ill following a rough sailing.
Isle of Man Today has contacted the Steam Packet Company for comment.