The Steam Packet is in talks with the government about dropping the Ben-my-Chree as its backup vessel.
Having served as the flagship of the Steam Packet for 25 years, the Ben has been replaced as the star of the show by the new £78m Manxman, which carried passengers for the first time this morning..
The Steam Packet's plans, which are outlined in its annual plan, would require the Department of Infrastructure to allow the company to amend the Sea Services Agreement and would leave Arrow as the back up vessel rather than the Ben-my-Chree, making it easier to sell her.
The Sea Services Agreement is the legal contract between the DoI and the Steam Packet which incorporates conditions on fares, routes and sailing frequency, as well as requiring the company to invest in new ships, in exchange for use of the link spans in Douglas harbour.
The company's report says: 'With respect to the Arrow, her useful economic life is conditional upon DoI agreeing to amendments to the Sea Services Agreement whereby Arrow, rather than Ben-My-Chree, will be the company’s back-up vessel.'
Under the SSA, the company was required to build a new boat (Manxman) and to retain the Ben-my-Chree as a backup.
A company spokesperson said: ''The introduction of Manxman to service does not end Ben-my-Chree's service with IOMSPC. Ben-my-Chree will enter reserve as required by the Sea Services Agreement. MV Arrow will continue to operate as a charter vessel, adding strategic resilience for periods of high demand such as TT.
'Any change to this arrangement would require renegotiation of the Sea Services Agreement between Department of Infrastructure and Isle of Man Steam Packet Company.'
However, we understand that the Arrow is seen as the more cost-effective option long-term by the company.
If this was to happen and the Ben-my-Chree was to be sold, then the Arrow would be able to handle freight, while Manannan would handle passengers during any period when Manxman is out of service.
This has been a regular occurrence when the Ben-my-Chree has been out for service for annual maintenance or following incidents which required her to enter dry dock for repairs.
A DoI spokesperson confirmed the SSA does allow for variations to be brought forward either by the DoI or the company and that the company has approached it to remove the Ben-my-Chree as the back-up vessel.
They added: 'The department is currently reviewing the request internally and is in early discussions with the Steam Packet.
'Both parties remain committed to working together to find solutions that deliver the highest level of service and support to the people of the Isle of Man in the spirit of the Sea Services Agreement.'