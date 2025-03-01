The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has confirmed the Manxman became stuck on mud and says it will carry out a review.
Passengers earlier reported the vessel running aground as it came into Douglas Harbour at around 6pm.
The Steam Packet Company has since confirmed the Manxman ran into trouble which has caused delays for the sailing to Heysham later tonight as divers inspect it for any damage.
In a statement the company said: ‘The Manxman was temporarily prevented from berthing in Douglas Harbour this evening due to a combination of low spring tide and air pressure combining to cut tide further than predicted.
‘While maneuvering in the Port the vessel became stuck on mud for a short time and was not able to continue its berthing operation until the tide came up sufficiently.
‘There was no danger to passengers, crew or the vessel, and throughout the delay those onboard were kept informed of the situation by the Master, and provided with refreshments.
‘The Isle of Man Ship Registry and the vessel’s classification society have been informed. Divers will perform a precautionary underwater inspection prior to the vessel undertaking further scheduled service, although initial indications are that no damage has been caused.’
Isle of Man Steam Packet Company managing director Brian Thomson has confirmed a review will be carried out following the incident.
He said: ‘We’d like to apologise to customers who have experienced delays to the travel arrangements this evening. Unfortunately, there will be a knock on for tonight’s scheduled sailings but we will be working hard, as ever, to ensure that this is kept to a minimum while prioritizing operational safety.’
‘I’d like to thank the crew who appear to have handled a tricky situation professionally. Of course, we will be conducting a review of what has happened and working with all parties including the Department of Infrastructure’s Harbours team to ensure we don’t see a repeat.’