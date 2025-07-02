The site at 6-8 Bridge Road, Douglas, which overlooks the inner harbour and falls within the North Quay conservation area, is to be redeveloped for a scheme involving flats and a shop or cafe/restaurant.
An application by Kirindolam 3 Ltd for the demolition of all existing buildings on site and replacement with seven flats and a shop or food and drink space on the ground floor was approved by the planning committee in December last year (24/00135/B).
Registered building consent was also secured required for the demolition of the buildings as no. 6 was physically attached to the Railway pub.
Demolition was able to get under way last week after a contract of works for the development was approved by planners.
The scheme has been designed to replicate no.6, which was a three-storey Victorian building.
A structural survey carried out in 2023 found that no.6 was in a very dilapidated and dangerous condition and not safe for occupation.
While it was not deemed to be in imminent danger of collapse onto the street, the extent of deterioration and lean to the front wall would likely get worse, resulting in ‘endangerment to the public’.
Repairs were considered to be uneconomic to undertake, and demolition was recommended.
A warehouse at the back was in similarly poor condition, while no.8, although a much more modern building, had seen significant structural movement.
The survey considered this may have happened during the construction of Quay West apartments around 2011.
Recommending approval of the residential-led scheme with ground floor retail and/or food and drink uses, the planning officer concluded it to be an ‘appropriate and a sustainable’ re-use of the site.
No car parking is to be provided on the site.