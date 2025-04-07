The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company says it is working to restore fast craft Manannan to full power after a problem with one of its engines was discovered at the weekend.
The vessel had just returned to service on the Liverpool, Belfast and Dublin routes last week following its routine winter overhaul.
However, during a crossing on Saturday, an issue with the control system on one of its four main engines was detected. For safety reasons, the engine had to be shut down, the company said.
Since then, the crew and engineering team, alongside representatives from the control system’s manufacturer, have been carrying out round-the-clock tests to identify and resolve the fault.
In the meantime, Manannan is continuing to operate on three engines, but is running slightly slower than usual.
Passengers are being warned that crossing times may be longer than normal until the issue is resolved.
Anyone booked on affected sailings will be contacted by text or email with updates.
The Steam Packet says customers who can’t travel as planned will be offered a refund or an alternative sailing free of charge.
A spokesperson apologised for the inconvenience and said every effort was being made to return the vessel to full operational speed as soon as possible.