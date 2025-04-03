The government is seeking public views on proposed changes to jury eligibility criteria to modernise the island’s jury system, by making it fairer, and more reflective of the community.
A consultation was launched on Thursday as part of the island’s most significant review of jury eligibility in 45 years.
The last major reform, introduced through the Jury Act 1980, allowed women to serve as jurors and expanded the age range for eligibility.
Key proposals include:
- A review of automatic exemptions - the consultation proposes removing several exemptions to broaden the pool of eligible jurors. Currently many professions are automatically exempt from being required to participate in jury service.
- Case-by-case exemptions - rather than exempting entire professions, individuals would be able to apply for excusal from service on a case-by-case basis, where there is a valid reason to do so. This approach aligns with the system used in the UK and would ensure existing safeguards for excusal will remain in place to protect those who are genuinely unable to serve.
- Enhanced representation - a key objective of the review is to ensure that juries are drawn from a wider cross-section of society, thus supporting a justice system that represents the Island’s population.
Minister for Justice and Home Affairs, Jane Poole-Wilson said: ‘Jury service is a vital part of our justice system, and it is important that the procedure for selecting jurors is fair, transparent, and results in juries that are representative of our community.
‘This consultation provides an opportunity for the public to help shape how jury eligibility should work in the future.’
Members of the public, legal professionals and organisations are encouraged to participate in the consultation and feedback on this process is also welcome.
Submissions can be made online via the government’s consultation hub. For alternative formats or queries, email [email protected] or call 686771.