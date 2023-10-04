The Steam Packet has issued a warning to passengers over its two Liverpool sailings on Thursday.
The Manannan is due to travel to and from the city tomorrow afternoon.
The fast craft's outbound journey is due to leave Douglas at 2pm on Thursday (October 5) and arrive at 5.30pm.
Its return journey is due to depart from Liverpool at 7.15pm and is set to arrive at 10.45pm.
However, the Steam Packet has warned that it's possible the sailings could be disrupted or even cancelled due to adverse weather conditions which have been forecast.
A final decision on whether the sailings will go ahead will be made by the company at 12 noon tomorrow (Thursday).
All of the Steam Packet's other planned journeys between Douglas and Heysham are currently scheduled to go ahead as normal.
Journeys on the Manannan are currently taking around 45 minutes longer than usual due to a problem with one of the vessel's four engines - you can read more on that here.