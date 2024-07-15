The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company (IOMSPC) is looking for Manx residents to take part in focus groups.
The two focus group sessions will look to improve the IOMSPC’s services for island residents by asking the group’s participants a variety of performance based questions.
The groups will take place at a to-be-confirmed hotel venue in Douglas on the evenings of Wednesday, July 24 and Thursday, July 25.
Participants will receive a £70 cash on the night as a thank you for their time and towards travel expenses to get to and from the venue.
A spokesperson from IOMSPC said: ‘We’re looking to recruit participants from a diverse range of backgrounds, and are looking to include as part of the groups a range of positive and negative views on the IOMSPC.
‘Participants should be mixed gender groups and a mix of ages, while they must be people who have travelled with the IOMSPC in the past as well as more recent travellers.
‘You must live in the Isle of Man, and we’re looking to include a range of occupations as well as students and retirees.’
There is a screening process which takes potential participants through a series of questions. This takes roughly ten minutes to complete by phone, and it is to ensure that there is a diverse mix of people participating.
If you would like to enquire about taking part or would like to find out more, you can email [email protected].