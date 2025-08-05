A driver who crashed while more than triple the drink-drive limit has been sentenced to 180 hours’ community service and a five-year driving ban.
Ruben Pretorius has also been ordered to retake his test and complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the defendant was driving a Vauxhall Astra on May 10, at around 11pm.
A witness called 999 and when police arrived, they described Pretorius, who lives at Grosvenor Road in Douglas, as slurring his words and smelling of alcohol.
A breathalyser test produced a reading of 109, more than triple the legal limit of 35.
When interviewed he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Pretorius is already subject to a suspended sentence, imposed in March 2024, for sending sexual messages to a police officer who was posing as a 12-year-old.
Defence advocate David Clegg said his client had been extremely pro-active regarding his rehabilitation and had been working well with probation.
Mr Clegg said that Pretorius had been working at Bar George, and had been fortunate to have been given a chance after his previous offence.
The advocate said that, on the night of the driving offence, Pretorius had been out with friends, but had been told that Bar George was likely to go bust.
Mr Clegg said that it was not an excuse, but had been the catalyst for what happened later.
The advocate said that Pretorius had panicked when he heard the news about his employer and felt he had to go home to sort things out.
Mr Clegg went on to say that the defendant had potential further employment in the hospitality sector and had completed his naturalisation exam, as he regarded the island as his home.